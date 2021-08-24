Giants to place Rysen John, Quincy Wilson on IR

Getty Images

As teams reduce their roster to 80 by today’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, the Giants will be placing a pair of players on injured reserve.

Per Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com, tight end Rysen John and defensive back Quincy Wilson are both heading to the list with ankle injuries. John and Wilson suffered their respective injuries during Sunday’s preseason game against Cleveland.

John was on New York’s practice squad last year. Duggan reports John’s ankle injury isn’t season-ending, so John could return to the Giants’ practice squad.

Wilson was a Colts second-round pick in 2017 and has appeared in 32 career games with 11 starts. He also spent time on the Giants’ practice squad in 2020 after playing three games for the Jets.

The Giants have three more moves to make before this afternoon’s deadline.