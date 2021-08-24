Giants waive/injured Montre Hartage, Cole Hikutini

Getty Images

The Giants made five moves Tuesday to reach the NFL’s roster limit of 80 players.

The team waived/injured defensive back Montre Hartage (shoulder) and Cole Hikutini (hip) and placed tight end Rysen John (ankle) and Quincy Wilson (ankle) on injured reserve. Long snapper Carson Tinker’s contract was terminated.

The Giants claimed Hartage off waivers on April 28, 2020. They waived him Sept. 10 before signing Hartage to the practice squad Oct. 27. The Giants activated Hartage three times before his release Dec. 1.

He was re-signed to the practice squad two days later and to the active roster on Dec. 11. Hartage played in two games against Philadelphia on Nov. 15 and against Arizona on Dec. 13.

Hikutini, who played four games for the 2017 49ers, joined the Giants on March 31. He injured his hip in the preseason opener against the Jets and aggravated the injury during the Giants’ first joint practice with the Browns last Thursday.

John tied David Sills with a team-high six receptions after two preseason games. Against the Browns, John led all receivers with 58 yards. He was injured late in the game.

Last year, John was waived/injured after hurting his hamstring in the preseason. He was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 27 and spent the rest of the season there.

With Kyle Rudolph (foot) still on the active/physically unable to perform list, the loss of John and Hikutini leaves the Giants with Evan Engram, Kaden Smith, first-year pro Nakia Griffin-Stewart and rookie Jake Hausmann as their only healthy tight ends.

Wilson intercepted a Case Keenum pass in the end zone on Sunday but later hurt his ankle. The fifth-year has played 32 career games. He signed with the Giants on Jan. 4.

Tinker spent the entire 2020 season on the Giants’ practice squad. He signed a reserve/futures contract with the team on Jan. 4.

Casey Kreiter will snap for punts and placekicks a second year in a row.