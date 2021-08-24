Isaiah McKenzie injures shoulder in practice

Getty Images

Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie injured a shoulder in Tuesday’s practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

McKenzie is having an MIR to determine the severity of the injury.

McKenzie collided with Jordan Poyer during practice and departed holding his left shoulder, via multiple reports.

He re-signed with the Bills on March 23 after making 30 catches for 282 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season. He also threw a 12-yard touchdown pass. In the postseason, McKenzie added three catches for 14 yards and a score in the postseason.

McKenzie’s only punt return of the year went for an 84-yard touchdown.