J.J. Watt “like a dog chasing a tennis ball” in return to practice

Getty Images

The Cardinals got defensive end J.J. Watt on the practice field for the first time this summer on Monday and they wanted him to stick to individual work after nearly a month on the physically unable to perform list with a hamstring injury.

Making sure that happened required a close eye on the veteran. Or a leash.

Watt made a canine comparison when he said that it’s hard for him to dial things back when “juices get flowing” and he starts to feel the unbridled excitement that comes from playing football.

“Someone asked me how it felt,” Watt said, via the team’s website. “You’re like a dog chasing a tennis ball. Wherever it bounces, you want to get it, you are excited to be out there, and it doesn’t matter if you are supposed to be where it bounces, and that’s what it felt like.”

Watt said he knows what he needs to ready for Week One against the Titans and that playing in the final preseason game is not on that list, so it seems likely that the first long look at him in his new uniform won’t come until September 12.