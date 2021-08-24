Jameis Winston’s big game makes strong case for Saints’ starting quarterback job

Getty Images

Saints coach Sean Payton has no timetable for naming his starting quarterback. But if he had to choose right now, it would be hard to go against Jameis Winston.

Winston was excellent in Monday night’s preseason game, completing nine of his 10 passes, for 123 yards and two excellent deep throws for touchdowns.

Taysom Hill, playing with the second-string offense, was not as good, completing 11 of 20 passes for 138 yards, with one touchdown and a couple of ugly throws.

Winston hadn’t started any games, preseason or regular season, since the end of 2019, and he said leading an offense again was a great feeling.

“I missed it,” Winston said, via Amie Just of NoLa.com. “I missed it, man. I missed going out there and leading the pack. That’s fun. That’s the fun stuff.”

One preseason game doesn’t mean Winston will get the job when the regular season starts. Payton’s decision to start Hill for the first preseason game — not to mention his decision to start Hill over Winston for the four games Drew Brees missed last year — would seem to suggest that Hill entered training camp as the favorite to win the job. But Winston made a great case for himself on Monday night.