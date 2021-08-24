Jets put Vinny Curry on reserve/non-football injury list

Getty Images

The Jets are in need of some immediate pass rush help with Carl Lawson out for the season, but veteran defensive end Vinny Curry won’t be providing it.

The Jets placed Curry on the reserve/non-football injury list on Tuesday, which moves him off the active roster. Curry will not be able to play for the first six weeks of the season as a result of the move and the undisclosed nature of his injury makes it hard to forecast if he’ll be a factor later in the year.

In addition to the Curry move, the Jets also announced four cuts that got the team down to an 80-player roster.

They cut wide receiver Manasseh Bailey, tackle Tristen Hoge, wide receiver Josh Malone and linebacker Edmond Robinson.