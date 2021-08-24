Julio Jones returns to practice for Titans

Getty Images

When Titans wide receiver Julio Jones left practice early after an awkward fall on August 2, head coach Mike Vrabel said the team would “see where he’s at tomorrow and see how he looks.”

Jones wasn’t well enough to practice the next day and wound up spending the next three weeks out of practice as well. His time off the field came to an end on Tuesday, however.

Jones was fully dressed and took part in what was termed a jogthrough against scout team defenders in addition to work in individual drills.

The Titans also had wide receiver A.J. Brown doing light work on Tuesday. He’s missed time with a knee injury recently, but a report on Monday indicated that he’s still on track to play in Week One.