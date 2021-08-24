Lamar Jackson doubts defenses have figured him out

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 24, 2021, 2:41 PM EDT
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is confident heading into his fourth NFL season.

Asked today about some media comments suggesting that this is the year when Jackson will discover that NFL defenses have figured him out, Jackson dismissed that idea.

“I’m gonna keep playing football and we’re gonna see. But I doubt it, dude. I doubt it. I strongly doubt it. I’m gonna play ball,” Jackson said.

Jackson wasn’t quite as good in 2020 as he was in his MVP 2019 season, with his numbers down across the board both running and passing last season. But he was still one of the top quarterbacks in football, and he has every reason to be confident that NFL defenses will still struggle to stop the unique running/passing threat he provides.

30 responses to “Lamar Jackson doubts defenses have figured him out

  2. Sure they have Lamer, that’s why you keep getting shut down in the playoffs…

  4. What a bunch of crap. Looks like you have been very much figured out by defenses in the playoffs, but you keep thinking that way Lamar. Super talented, but never comes across as being the brightest bulb in the box.

  5. The Ravens were 3-4 during the regular season against teams that finished over .500 … Lamar Jackson – 14/24, 162 yards, INT vs Bills last season in the playoffs. #exposed

  6. They have figured out he can’t pass worth a hoot. So they make him win with his arm. Which he can’t do. So yup, they’ve figured him out.

  7. Mike Vrabel is laughing during his quarantine!

    Was he laughing when Jackson and the Ravens knocked em out of the playoffs last year?

  8. Has he scheduled an appointment to get vaccinated yet? Need to know for my fantasy football league….

  9. I hate the Ravens but I like Lamar. But I’d say the 3 points they put up against the Bills last January may be a hint of things getting figured out to some degree.

  10. All the negative Lamar comments from haters who wish they had a mere shred of talent. Go work on yourselves little boys.

  11. Playoffs record says they have. Let him run between the 20s and making him throw in the redzone. He will hang yards on you, but points will be 3 instead of 7.

  15. You can strongly doubt it all you want bc your mind, commitment and ability has taken you this far. Kudos to you for that, but you’re going to find out sooner than later that you are wrong. Adjustments need to be made to your game or you will never win the biggest games in the postseason. It’s important to evolve. The sooner you recognize that, the better off you’ll be.

  18. We will find out 9/13/21 against my beloved Raiders and Raider Nation packing that stadium to the max and tracking you down sack ally. Gus and the new defense will earn respect the first Monday Night game ever and start the season 1 and 0 and march towards the playoffs and a great 2022.

  19. All QBs are figured out, whether you can stop them or not is another story. The part I don’t get is the current narrative that you can stop Lamar in the playoffs. What about giving him credit for making the playoffs when many QBs you rave about have not done that? Fitztragic, Dalton, Stafford, Herbert. Lamar is the only QB where the goal post is constantly moving.
    Can’t throw…won MVP. Can’t win a playoff game…did that. Can come back in a playoff game…did that. Can’t win one the road in a playoff game…did that. Now it’s you can’t win a SB with Lamar, well damn! And even if he does that, all the credit will go the defense. He simply can’t win.

  20. Really easy to figure it out…..RUN RUN RUN, INACCURATE PASS, RUN, RUN, RUN, RUN, INACURRATE DEEP PASS, INTERCEPTION, RUN, RUN, RUN….You get the picture.

  21. What is there to figure out? He is a running back with an occasional trick play where he throws. Maybe he is referring to figuring out how to tackle him quickly once he gets past the line of scrimmage.

  24. The clock is ticking and sooner or later he is going to get lit up running the football.

    Then him and RG Knee can both can be has been backups.

  25. Oh, he’ll still put up numbers against bad defenses but let’s face it….if you have a good defense, you keep him in the pocket, cover the short receivers and make him throw more than twenty yards downfield and you win. He can win with his legs and short passes. Take those away and he’s a below average downfield passer. He can say whatever he wants but the numbers prove it.

  27. After watching his covid interview I am even more mystified about why Harbaugh placed all his eggs in this guy’s basket. No question a talent. But even the prototype of that type of QB never won a superbowl. It is a hard and dangerous game plan I think.

  28. Lamar is very up and down. Time to make a trade for a veteran presence like Cam Newton or Kirk Cousins.

  29. I realize it was a long time ago but can someone please remind LaMar that the forward pass was legalized over 100 years ago? Please?

  30. The Lazy hot take is that the league “figured Lamar Jackson out”. Reality is they were a JUGGERNAUT A la 3 Headed Monster at the TE position in 2019 with Boyle, Hurst, and Andrew’s. Hurst left for Atlanta and that CLEARLY changed that dynamic significantly. Add to that reshuffling the RB chemistry with Dobbins sans Ingram and the this simply isn’t the same squad. Meanwhile they didn’t give LJ any significant help in the WR department. Clearly M Brown is not a WR1, There’s a huge need for additional skill position players in B-More……

