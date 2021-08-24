Lamar Jackson doubts defenses have figured him out

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is confident heading into his fourth NFL season.

Asked today about some media comments suggesting that this is the year when Jackson will discover that NFL defenses have figured him out, Jackson dismissed that idea.

“I’m gonna keep playing football and we’re gonna see. But I doubt it, dude. I doubt it. I strongly doubt it. I’m gonna play ball,” Jackson said.

Jackson wasn’t quite as good in 2020 as he was in his MVP 2019 season, with his numbers down across the board both running and passing last season. But he was still one of the top quarterbacks in football, and he has every reason to be confident that NFL defenses will still struggle to stop the unique running/passing threat he provides.