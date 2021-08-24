Lions coach Dan Campbell concerned about D’Andre Swift’s availability for Week One

Getty Images

Lions running back D'Andre Swift has been struggling with a groin injury, and it’s unclear how soon he’ll be back to 100 percent.

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell told reporters today that he’s concerned about Swift’s ability to get himself in football shape by Week One.

Campbell has said he’d love to see the Lions’ offense use Swift and Jamaal Williams the way the Saints used Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram when they were teammates and Campbell was an assistant coach in New Orleans.

But if Swift isn’t going to be 100 percent for the start of the season, Williams would be the bell cow. At least for the start of the season, expect Williams to carry the load.