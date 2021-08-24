Mac Jones: I am ready to play any role I need to play

Getty Images

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said on Monday that someone has to play better than Cam Newton in order to supplant him as New England’s starting quarterback and the leading candidate to pull that off this year is first-round pick Mac Jones.

Jones will get an extended opportunity to show he’s capable of that kind of performance this week. Newton will not practice until Thursday because of confusion about COVID testing, which leaves Jones to run the first team offense in his absence.

During a Monday evening appearance on WEEI, Jones was asked if he feels capable of doing that for the long run.

“That’s more of a future thing. Today, I am trying to just learn the plays I messed up on in practice. That’s really my focus,” Jones said. “Fix those and move onto the next day. I think I’m starting to get a good grasp of it. I am just here to be a good teammate and help the quarterback room. When I am in there I need to execute the plays and I can continue to get better at that and I will, so it’s just a learning experience. I am ready to play any role that I need to play.”

Belichick’s read on Jones’ readiness will be the deciding factor in New England and the rookie will try to influence that call as much as he can in the coming days.