Matt Nagy seems to possibly leave the door slightly open for Justin Fields

Bears coach Matt Nagy has said that quarterback Andy Dalton will start the regular-season opener against the Bears. On Monday, however, Nagy said something that caught the ear of Chris Simms.

So Simms mentioned it to me. So I found the video. And it’s at least worth asking what it means.

Here’s what Nagy said regarding Andy Dalton: “We like what he’s doing right now with the ones in practice, and I think that’s what probably makes us feel good. But we also like where Justin [Fields] is at and seeing him grow. And so that’s what we’ve got to kind of talk through these next couple weeks.”

If Dalton is definitely the starter, what’s there to talk through? Could it be that the door is open for Fields to change Nagy’s mind? Or does Nagy intend to have a package of plays for Fields in Week One and beyond?

Regardless, it’s an intriguing comment, one that came at the end of a long answer from Nagy about Dalton. And it shows that, even though the Bears want to see what Dalton can do in the regular season, they still seem to be paying close attention to where Fields is and what he may be able to do.