Matt Nagy seems to possibly leave the door slightly open for Justin Fields

Posted by Mike Florio on August 24, 2021, 1:09 PM EDT
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears
Getty Images

Bears coach Matt Nagy has said that quarterback Andy Dalton will start the regular-season opener against the Bears. On Monday, however, Nagy said something that caught the ear of Chris Simms.

So Simms mentioned it to me. So I found the video. And it’s at least worth asking what it means.

Here’s what Nagy said regarding Andy Dalton: “We like what he’s doing right now with the ones in practice, and I think that’s what probably makes us feel good. But we also like where Justin [Fields] is at and seeing him grow. And so that’s what we’ve got to kind of talk through these next couple weeks.”

If Dalton is definitely the starter, what’s there to talk through? Could it be that the door is open for Fields to change Nagy’s mind? Or does Nagy intend to have a package of plays for Fields in Week One and beyond?

Regardless, it’s an intriguing comment, one that came at the end of a long answer from Nagy about Dalton. And it shows that, even though the Bears want to see what Dalton can do in the regular season, they still seem to be paying close attention to where Fields is and what he may be able to do.

  1. IMHO, Dalton starts Week 1, and starts until he has a bad outing. Fields starts the week following that bad outing.

  2. Its a nice smokescreen without admitting that Fields is the starter but they don’t want him out there week 1 against the Rams. They’re pretty much putting Dalton out for slaughter week 1.

  3. Hopefully that bad outing doesn’t come in the first series of the first quarter of the first game.

  5. Don’t wait too long Like they did last year in SD with Herbert. Nagy may not be around next year if he watches Dalton play 8-9 games to start the year

  6. It all goes back to them promising Dalton he would be the starter when they were trying to sign him. They will let him start the first game and he will be on a short leash.

  7. He’ll be there 12years waiting a few games into the season to get his feet wet would be the wise move but some are hellbent on making the dumb move.

  8. Its all fun and games until Dalton goes on a string a wins and the offense is putting up 30+ points. What will be the excuse to start Fields over Dalton then? I don’t know but I bet the media will continue to try and make things up in order to justify benching Dalton. They aren’t even trying to hide their bias.

  10. It’s so hard for my Bears to avoid unforced errors and to do the obvious things. So hard. There was no reason to promise Dalton anything. There’s no good reason to not start Fields. He is clearly going to be better, even with some rookie mistakes. A bad O-line is a plus for Fields, not a minus, compared to Dalton. The Bears are just wasting time and wins. Pace and Nagy need to go.

  11. Pretty obvious Nagy is talking about the allotment of reps with the #1s. Simms once again making a story about absolutely nothing.

