Panthers sign kicker Dominik Eberle to compete with Joey Slye

Getty Images

Joey Slye missed a 37-yard field goal last week against the Ravens, prompting the Panthers to sign another option at the position Tuesday.

The team signed German kicker Dominik Eberle, waiving safety LaDarius Wiley in a corresponding move.

“We’re confident in [Slye], but we’re going to look at other kickers as well,” General Manager Scott Fitterer said before signing Eberle, via Darin Gantt of the team website.

Eberle played at Utah State and spent some time in the Raiders’ camp.

Slye, who was 28-of-30 on field goals inside of 50 yards last year but 1-of-6 from 50 and beyond, missed a 43-yard extra point and a 63-yard field goal in Indianapolis in the preseason opener. He then followed with the short miss against the Ravens, raising concern.

“It’s like everything else – you have to produce – and so far, Joey has not produced at the level we need him to,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said after the Ravens game. “I think he’d be the first guy to say that, so we will try to find a way to get over that hump with him.”