Patriots claim Kahale Warring off waivers

USA TODAY Sports

In addition to reducing their roster to 80 players, the Patriots claimed a player off waivers on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, New England has added Kahale Warring, who was waived by Houston earlier this week.

A third-round pick in 2019, Warring missed his rookie year due to injury. He played seven games last year, making three receptions for 35 yards.

To get down to 80 players, New England has placed interior offensive lineman Marcus Martin on injured reserve.

The team also has waived linebacker Cassh Maluia, safety Malik Gant, long snapper Brian Khoury, offensive tackle R.J. Prince, and receiver Devin Ross.