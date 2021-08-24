Pete Carroll: John Reid adds depth, speed at cornerback for Seahawks

USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks jumped in to acquire cornerback John Reid from the Houston Texans in trade after it became known the Texans were intending on releasing Reid as a part of their roster cuts this week.

The Seahawks sent a conditional seventh-round pick to Houston in exchange for Reid, who will help add some depth at a position that is a bit thin for Seattle at the moment. Of the five players that missed practice for the Seahawks on Tuesday, three were members of the secondary.

“The fact that Tre Brown is down right now, that’s why John Reid is coming in,” head coach Pete Carroll said. “We wanted to make sure that we had depth and had the kind of competitive speed that we need out there.”

Brown missed practice on Tuesday with a sore knee and Ryan Neal was out with an oblique strain sustained in Saturday’s preseason game against the Denver Broncos. Safety Quandre Diggs was given the day off for rest.

Reid appeared in 13 games with the Texans last season after being a fourth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. He made one start in Houston last season. However, the Texans apparently no longer saw a fit with him moving forward.

Carroll said they also has some internal knowledge on Reid as assistant special teams coach Tracy Smith was a member of the Texans coaching staff last season.

“Steady. Has played nickel. Shows versatility. Has played inside and outside. Has really good speed. Been an active player,” Carroll said of Reid. “We’re continuing to seek depth and he had played for Tracy in Houston so he has some background on him and we kind of knew what we were getting so it helps us out.”

D.J. Reed and Damarious Randall are just getting back onto the practice field after injuries as well. Reid will help bolster the group headed into the final preseason game this weekend.