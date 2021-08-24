Rams activate Corey Bojorquez off COVID-19 list, waive Kyle Markway

Getty Images

The Rams will at least have one of their punters back for their preseason finale against the Broncos.

After both Johnny Hekker and Corey Bojorquez went on the reserve/COVID-19 list before Saturday’s game against the Raiders, the team has activated Bojorquez on Tuesday.

Bojorquez punted for the Bills for the last three years, leading the league with a 50.8 yard average in 2020. He signed with the Rams in April.

As a corresponding roster move, the Rams waived tight end Kyle Markway. He signed with Los Angeles in July after previously spending time with the Giants, Steelers, and Browns.

The Rams’ roster remains at 80 players.