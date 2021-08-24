Report: Damontae Kazee away from Cowboys for further COVID-19 evaluation

Getty Images

The Cowboys placed four players on the COVID-19 reserve list over the last couple of days and they may add a fifth on Tuesday.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said before Tuesday’s practice that one player was being retested and it appears that player is safety Damontae Kazee. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that Kazee was told to stay away from the facility pending further COVID-19 evaluation.

Gehlken also reports that a Cowboys trainer escorted safety Donovan Wilson off the field at the start of practice. Safeties Malik Hooker and Israel Mukuamu are on the COVID-19 reserve list, so the team is shorthanded at the position at the moment.

Defensive tackle Carlos Watkins and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb are the others on the COVID list at the moment. If Kazee goes on the list, the Cowboys will not have to cut anyone to get to the 80-player limit on Tuesday afternoon.