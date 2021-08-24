Report: Jaguars running back Travis Etienne has a mid-foot sprain

USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne was in a walking boot after leaving Monday night’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints early with a foot injury.

Etienne was deemed questionable to return to the contest after a brief appearance that included one rush for a yard and one catch for three yards.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Etienne sustained a mid-foot sprain and is out indefinitely for the Jaguars. He is expected to undergo further testing upon returning Jacksonville.

Eitenne was the 25th overall pick of this spring’s NFL Draft and was set to join James Robinson and Carlos Hyde in Jacksonville’s backfield. With just under three weeks until the start of the regular season, it seems as though Etienne’s availability for the start of the season would be in doubt.

The Jaguars face the Houston Texans to open the regular season on Sept. 12.