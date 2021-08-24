Report: Michael Irvin could be headed for First Take

Getty Images

Max Kellerman is out at The Stephen A. Smith Morning Show a/k/a First Take. Michael Irvin could be in, at least some of the time.

Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com reports that the Hall of Fame receiver could be joining the show on Mondays.

McCarthy reports that others who possibly will appear from time to time opposite Smith include Marcus Spears, Keyshawn Johnson, and Jay Williams. The reported plan confirms that, indeed, the program will be less First T. and more Stephen A.

Irvin previously worked for ESPN, and he is extremely entertaining on TV. He currently works for NFL Network and presumably would retain that gig.

Smith has become the on-air cornerstone for ESPN, with multiple shows throughout the day, appearances on various other platforms, a recurring role on ABC’s General Hospital, and a stint on Monday night guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live, which surely was intended to be a precursor to a late-night show of his own. Whatever you may think of Smith’s delivery or opinions or substantive knowledge, his work ethic is admirable.