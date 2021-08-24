Report: Seahawks releasing Pierre Desir to make room for Luke Willson

Getty Images

The Seahawks are making a pair of moves to bring back a longtime contributor.

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Seattle is releasing cornerback Pierre Desir in order to make room for tight end Luke Willson on the team’s roster. Willson was visiting with the franchise and earlier sent out a tweet alluding to his imminent return.

Desir signed with the Seahawks in April after splitting last season between the Jets and Ravens. Desir appeared in 12 games last year, recording three interceptions and eight passes defensed. He’s entering his eighth season, having also spent time with the Browns, Chargers, and Colts.

Willson started his career with the Seahawks as a fifth-round pick in 2013. He spent his first five years with the franchise before playing the 2018 season with Detroit. He’s since spent some time with the Raiders and Ravens but has come back to Seattle in each of the last two years.

Willson has 111 receptions for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns in 102 career games.