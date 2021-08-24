Seahawks to acquire John Reid from Texans

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 24, 2021, 3:33 PM EDT
It looks like Seattle will have to make another move to make room for tight end Luke Willson.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Seahawks are acquiring cornerback John Reid from the Texans for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2023.

Houston made Reid a fourth-round pick in 2020 and the corner appeared in 13 games last year with one start. He played 22 percent of the Texans’ special teams snaps and 13 percent of their defensive snaps.

Seattle had just released cornerback Pierre Desir, ostensibly to sign Willson. Desir had signed with the Seahawks in April.

Seattle’s cornerbacks group also includes D.J. Reed, Ahkello Witherspoon, Tre Flowers, Tre Brown, Damarious Randall, Will Sunderland, and Gavin Heslop.

  1. Interesting on a number of levels. One, he’s much smaller than the Hawks like at the outside spots so it’s doubtful he will have any chance of starting. Two, the Hawks already have two very good slot DB’s so there’s not much room available there. Three, he didn’t play special teams much for the Texans, so unless he can somehow become a ST standout in about 10 days or less where will he play at all? Lastly, a 7th round conditional pick pretty much answers the previous question. It will be a major miracle for him to make the 53 man roster so the Hawks must see him as a Practice Squad guy, otherwise that 7th rounder will never leave Seattle.

  2. The Seahawks now have D.J. Reed and John Reid, after losing Jarran Reed this offseason. If they’re looking for another one they could always recruit Riley Reid for the cheerleading squad.

