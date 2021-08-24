Tarik Cohen remains without a timeline to return to action

In early August, Bears head coach Matt Nagy said it would be weeks rather than days before running back Tarik Cohen would be ready for activation after going on the physically unable to perform list to continue recovering from last year’s torn ACL.

It has been three weeks since Nagy made that comment and it’s still unclear when Cohen will get the green light to resume football activities.

“He is just going through all of his rehab,” Nagy said Monday, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “He’s out there trying to stay as flexible as he can and running around. I’m not out there when he’s doing his stuff, so I don’t know the exact details of what he’s doing. He’s definitely progressing. I don’t have a timeline for him, but he’s in a good place. It’s been frustrating for him, but he’s working hard.”

Cohen was hurt in his third game of last season and the injury wiped out any hope that he’d return to the kind of playmaking force he was during the 2018 season in Chicago. The Bears could use that player in their offense, but it will be impossible to know if Cohen’s still capable of filling that role until he’s actually on the field.