Texans signing Rasul Douglas

Getty Images

Rasul Douglas has found a new home.

According to multiple reports, the Texans are signing the cornerback to a free-agent deal.

Douglas was released by the Raiders on Monday.

He had signed with Las Vegas in April after spending the 2020 season with the Panthers. Douglas appeared in 14 games with 11 starts last year, recording 62 total tackles and nine passes defensed.

He spent the first three years of his career with the Eagles, who selected him in the third round of the 2017 draft. In 60 games, he’s recorded five interceptions and 34 passes defensed.