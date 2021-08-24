Titans place Nick Dzubnar, Jeremy McNichols on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Titans have placed two players on their COVID-19 list.

Tennessee announced on Tuesday that linebacker Nick Dzubnar and running back Jeremy McNichols are going on COVID reserve. Defensive tackle Anthony Rush went on the list on Monday. Head coach Mike Vrabel also announced on Sunday that he’d tested positive for COVID-19.

Dzubnar is beginning his second season with the Titans, having been a heavy special teams contributor in 2020. He was on the field for 82 percent of Tennessee’s snaps on the unit last year.

McNichols is vying to be the backup running back to Derrick Henry. He was third on the team in yards rushing last year behind Henry and quarterback Ryan Tannehill, taking 47 carries for 204 yards with one TD.

The Titans also waived defensive back Kevin Peterson from injured reserve on Tuesday.