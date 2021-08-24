Travis Etienne having foot surgery, likely to miss entire season

Posted by Josh Alper on August 24, 2021, 2:23 PM EDT
Jaguars running back Travis Etienne went for further tests on his foot Tuesday after injuring it in Monday night’s game against the Saints and the results aren’t good for the first-round pick.

According to multiple reports, Etienne suffered a Lisfranc injury to his foot. He will need to have surgery to repair the injury and will likely miss the entire 2021 season as a result.

It’s not the way the Jaguars wanted Etienne to start off his career, but the team does have depth to fall back on in the backfield. James Robinson and Carlos Hyde are both on hand, but neither one profiles as the kind of receiving threat that Jacksonville hoped Etienne would be in their offense.

That offense has not impressed to this point in the preseason and their bid to change that will have to come without the help of Etienne.

11 responses to “Travis Etienne having foot surgery, likely to miss entire season

  1. Huge loss even before he got started. He is very different from the starter Robinson and would have added stress to opposing defenses. We have Shenault who has similar ability, but is a receiver.

  5. While a great college player, I would be concerned about the tread left on the tires with Etienne. While an impact in the short term, this may help his longevity in the NFL by providing rest.

  6. Etienne is a talented player but the Jaguars need offensive linemen and they need them in th worse way. Drafting RBs in the 1st is a luxury when a team is stacked. The Jags are going to ruin their chance at being a top franchise.

  7. The rate of injury is just too high with RBs to warrant a pick in the first. Supply and demand is higher for every other position. You aren’t likely to find great lineman at the back of the draft or undrafted. Same with QB, CB, OLB, MLB. TE has been rising in importance and id say clearly is a higher draft priority ithen RB. All this is to say if RB is fully stocked on the shelf with quality in a broad sense and all those positions are almost sold out then it makes no sense to grab the one as opposed to one of the others. Yes, there are great backs still. But the position is devalued which makes Etienne’s selection as opposed to other needs perplexing.

  8. Tough way to start a career. Hope surgery goes well and he comes back better than ever.

  9. Oh no. He will never be the same, that poor dude. Lisfranc injuries sap the explosiveness. Santonio Holmes never played again, Cam Newton has never been the same. I feel bad for Travis.

