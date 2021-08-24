Travis Etienne having foot surgery, likely to miss entire season

Getty Images

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne went for further tests on his foot Tuesday after injuring it in Monday night’s game against the Saints and the results aren’t good for the first-round pick.

According to multiple reports, Etienne suffered a Lisfranc injury to his foot. He will need to have surgery to repair the injury and will likely miss the entire 2021 season as a result.

It’s not the way the Jaguars wanted Etienne to start off his career, but the team does have depth to fall back on in the backfield. James Robinson and Carlos Hyde are both on hand, but neither one profiles as the kind of receiving threat that Jacksonville hoped Etienne would be in their offense.

That offense has not impressed to this point in the preseason and their bid to change that will have to come without the help of Etienne.