Trevor Lawrence, Urban Meyer admit Jaguars’ first-string offense has to get better

Getty Images

The Jaguars’ first-string offense has been uninspiring thus far in the preseason, and after Monday night’s game, both rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence and first-year coach Urban Meyer admitted it needs to get better.

“I thought we did some things well,” Lawrence said. “A lot of other things we need to get better at.”

In two preseason games, the Jaguars have scored 34 points, but 31 of those were scored in the fourth quarters, when the scrubs were playing. That means they’ve scored a grand total of three points in the first three quarters of their two preseason games. Meyer acknowledged that’s concerning.

“The starting offense, two weeks in a row . . . we’re just struggling to get into some rhythm,” Meyer said. “We’re not balanced right now.”

Lawrence has not yet been named the starting quarterback and is still competing with Gardner Minshew to take the first snap in Week One. It would be a shock if Lawrence doesn’t get the starting job, but Meyer was clearly hoping that Lawrence would do more than he has so far to demonstrate clearly that he can run the offense effectively. So far, nothing about the Jaguars’ first-string offense has been effective.