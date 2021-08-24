Washington cuts four, must make one more move before deadline

Getty Images

With Tuesday’s deadline to reduce rosters to 80 players upcoming, Washington has moved on from four players.

The Football Team announced that cornerback Jordan Brown, offensive tackle Rick Leonard, linebacker Justin Phillips, and defensive tackle Justus Reed have been cut.

Brown, Leonard, and Phillips each spent time on Washington’s practice squad last year, though none of them appeared in a game for the club. Of the three, only Phillips has regular-season experience, playing four games for the Raiders in 2019.

Reed signed with Washington in July. A rookie college free agent, Reed spent the offseason program with the Titans.

The Football Team has one more roster move to make before the 4 p.m. ET deadline.