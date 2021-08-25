Arthur Smith: Josh Rosen will play in Atlanta’s preseason finale

USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Josh Rosen just arrived in Atlanta, but he’s going to play in the Falcons’ preseason finale.

That’s according to head coach Arthur Smith, who said after Wednesday’s practice — Rosen’s first — that the 2018 No. 10 overall pick needs the work.

“That’s the only fair thing to do,” Smith said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We signed him. We have to figure out this backup quarterback spot. So, you’ll see him play at some point Sunday night.”

Smith noted that how much Rosen plays is to be determined. But after A.J. McCarron tore his ACL, Atlanta needs to figure out the QB position behind Matt Ryan. Feleipe Franks is the other option currently on the Falcons’ roster.

“We’ll just see how it goes,” Smith said of Rosen. “The way we kind of look at the roster is that it’s always fluid. We’ll continue to look to improve it any way possible at every position. We’re excited that he’s here and he’ll be given every opportunity, like everybody else on the roster.”

Smith didn’t want to give an instant assessment of Rosen’s first practice, saying it was “Day One.”

“He’s done everything that we’ve asked him so far,” Smith said. “We’ll go in there and we’ll add some more plays for him tomorrow and see how he handles it.”

The Falcons face the Browns on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.