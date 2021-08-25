Browns claim Kyle Markway off waivers

Getty Images

The Browns have brought back a familiar face.

Cleveland has claimed tight end Kyle Markway off waivers, the team announced on Wednesday. The Rams cut Markway earlier this week.

Entering his second season, Markway spent much of 2020 on Cleveland’s practice squad. The Browns waived him in May and he subsequently signed with Los Angeles in July.

Markway has not appeared in a regular-season game.

As a corresponding move, Cleveland waived defensive end Romeo McKnight. He signed with the Browns following this year’s draft as a college free agent.