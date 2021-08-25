Cowboys place Rico Dowdle on IR as Israel Mukuamu returns from COVID list

Getty Images

The Cowboys placed running back Rico Dowdle on injured reserve with a hip injury. He ranked 11th in the NFL in preseason rushing yards with 99 on 22 carries.

The team listed him as the third running back behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Dowdle was the only other running back besides Elliott and Pollard who saw a carry last season, with seven totes for 24 yards.

The Cowboys last week placed fullback Sewo Olonilua on injured reserve with a neck injury.

Dallas has undrafted rookie running backs JaQuan Hardy and Brenden Knox and undrafted rookie fullback Nick Ralston and likely will keep an eye on the waiver wire over the next week.

The Cowboys used the roster spot to activate safety Israel Mukuamu from the COVID-19 reserve list. The rookie, who is vaccinated, was a close contact but tested negative, allowing his return to practice.

The Cowboys still have five players on the COVID-19 list, with free safety Damontae Kazee, left guard Connor Williams and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins known to have tested positive. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn also is out after testing positive for COVID-19. Quinn and most, if not all, of the players who tested positive are fully vaccinated.