Cowboys put Damontae Kazee, Connor Williams on COVID-19 reserve list

The Cowboys are up to six players on their COVID-19 reserve list.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday that safety Damontae Kazee and guard Connor Williams have been placed on the list. They join safety Malik Hooker, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, safety Israel Mukuamu, and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins on the list. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has also been out recently due to COVID protocols.

Kazee was held out of Tuesday’s practice, which came after McCarthy said one player on the team would have a COVID-19 retest.

Donovan Wilson is also not practicing because of an injury, so the Cowboys are thin at safety as they close out the preseason.