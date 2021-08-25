Dwayne Haskins to start Steelers’ next preseason game

Getty Images

Dwayne Haskins will get a chance to run the Steelers’ first-string offense this week. Or at least what passes for a first-string offense in a final preseason game.

Haskins will start on Friday night as the Steelers conclude their preseason against the Panthers, coach Mike Tomlin confirmed today.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Haskins is moving ahead of Mason Rudolph on the depth chart, as Tomlin said he’s sitting both starter Ben Roethlisberger and Rudolph for the final preseason game. But it does give Haskins a good opportunity to show what he can do in a game situation.

A former first-round pick who flamed out in Washington, Haskins has done solid work in Pittsburgh this preseason. He appears likely to make the Steelers’ 53-man roster, either as the No. 2 or No. 3 quarterback.