Frank Reich: Carson Wentz’s foot “all positive” after three days of practice

It seems like Carson Wentz is trending in the right direction toward being available for Week One.

According to multiple reporters stationed at Colts practice this week, the quarterback has taken every rep during 7-on-7 drills since he returned to the field following foot surgery. Per Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, head coach Frank Reich said things are “all positive” on Wentz’s foot following Wednesday’s session — the Colts’ third of the week.

Reich added that the next step is for Wentz to go through a full padded practice with no restrictions.

As expected, Wentz won’t be on the field for the Colts’ preseason finale against the Lions on Friday. Reich initially planned to play the rest of Indianapolis’ starters in the contest, but told reporters on Wednesday that he changed his mind. Reich had talked with Dan Campbell, and Detroit’s head coach said he wasn’t going to play his first-team offense or defense.

Jacob Eason will get the start at quarterback for Indianapolis on Friday. He and Sam Ehlinger are still vying for the backup QB spot behind Wentz. But it increasingly appears that whoever wins the role won’t need to start against the Seahawks to open the 2021 season.