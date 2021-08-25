Hard Knocks debut reaches 3.5 million viewers, thanks to streaming

Getty Images

The world has changed dramatically, when it comes to TV viewing habits. For anything other than live sports, people consume the content whenever they want to do so — and fewer than ever watch it when it officially debuts.

Case in point, the first two episodes of Hard Knocks for 2021 averaged 295,000 viewers. According to HBO, the total viewership has grown to more than 3.5 million viewers across all platforms.

Hard Knocks also ranked among the top five overall series on HBO Max last week.

So people are watching it. As to the first episode, more than 90 percent of those who have watched it did so after 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 10.