Jaguars claim Badara Traore off waivers

The Jaguars made a change to their offensive line group on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have claimed Badara Traore off of waivers. Garrett McGhin was placed on waivers in a corresponding move.

Traore was waived by the Bears on Tuesday as they cut their roster down to 80 players. He signed with the Bears after going undrafted out of LSU in 2020 and spent time on their practice squad last year.

McGhin played two games for the Panthers in 2019 and wound up in Jacksonville last summer. He was on the Jaguars’ practice squad at the end of last season and remained with the team on a future contract.