James White: It’s tough to see Sony Michel go, but he’ll do great in L.A.

USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots made a move at running back on Wednesday morning, sending 2018 first-round pick Sony Michel to the Rams in exchange for a conditional fourth-round pick.

Michel has missed several games over the last few years, playing just nine in 2020. But one of his fellow running backs said Wednesday that he was sorry to see Michel go.

“Definitely tough. That’s my guy,” running back James White said, via Ryan Hannable of WEEI. “Being with him since his rookie year, kind of helping him become the player he is today and he’s gotten better and better each year. It’s tough to see him go, for sure. He’s a hard worker, tough guy. Definitely puts the team first. Definitely going to miss him, but best of luck to him.

“Definitely like a little brother. He’s from where I am from, so us Florida guys we kind of gravitate towards each other. Just tried to take him under my wing a little bit and tried to help him be the best player and man on and off the field that he could be. Like I said, it’s tough to see him go for sure, but I am sure he will do great out there.”

Michel is likely to pair with running back Darrell Henderson as one of two top backs in L.A. with Cam Akers out for the season with a torn Achilles. Michel rushed for 449 yards and caught seven passes for 114 yards last year.