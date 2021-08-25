Jets hire Matt Cavanaugh as senior offensive assistant

Getty Images

The Jets have added an experienced assistant to head coach Robert Saleh’s staff.

According to multiple reports, they have hired Matt Cavanaugh as a senior offensive assistant. He helps fill a hole on the staff that opened up when pass game specialist Greg Knapp died after being hit by a car while biking before training camp.

Cavanaugh had a previous stint with the Jets as their quarterback coach from 2009-2012. He worked with Mark Sanchez during those years and he’ll be working with another first-round pick in Zach Wilson this time around.

Cavanaugh was the Ravens’ offensive coordinator when they won Super Bowl XXXV and he’s also run offenses in Chicago, Pittsburgh and Washington over nearly three decades as an NFL coach.