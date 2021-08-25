Joe Burrow will play in Bengals’ final preseason game

Getty Images

After sitting out the Bengals’ first two preseason games, quarterback Joe Burrow will play in the preseason finale on Sunday.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor confirmed today that Burrow will play a limited number of snaps on Sunday against the Dolphins. Taylor indicated he thinks it will be good for Burrow to have a feel for live action before the regular season begins.

Taylor’s decision is surprising, as the Bengals have indicated they wanted to play it safe with Burrow after his rookie season ended with a knee injury. The safest course of action would be to keep him in bubble wrap until the regular season starts.

But Burrow himself has said his knee is fine, but that he has struggled a bit mentally during training camp. Perhaps getting playing in a live game will help Burrow move past that mental block, and be ready to go for real when the Bengals open the regular season against the Vikings on September 12.