Kliff Kingsbury: Kyler Murray doesn’t need to play this weekend, but no decision yet

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not happy with the way the first-team offense played against the Chiefs last weekend.

The Cardinals went three-and-out three times while Murray was in the game and the quarterback finished 1-of-4 for two yards through the air. That’s not the kind of crisp performance that anyone in Arizona wants to see come the regular season, but seeing Murray and company do better in the preseason isn’t an imperative for head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Kingsbury said on Tuesday that Murray does not “need” to play against the Saints after failing to catch fire against Kansas City.

“It wasn’t what we expect and we weren’t as sharp as we’d like to be, but we know what we are capable of and the offense understands the expectations,” Kingsbury said, via the team’s website.

Murray has expressed his distaste for preseason football this summer, so he’ll likely be fine with sitting out despite the bad taste of the last game. Whatever the Cardinals choose, they’ll have to find better footing for Week One if they’re going to get the season off on the right track.