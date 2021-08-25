Luke Willson announces retirement after health issues this offseason

Getty Images

It was a strange transaction, seeing tight end Luke Willson‘s name on the wire a day after he signed to return to the Seahawks. Willson revealed the reason for his release later Wednesday, posting of his retirement on social media.

“After signing with the Seahawks yesterday, I have decided to walk away from the game of football,” Willson wrote on Instagram. “This offseason I went through some health issues and spent numerous days in the hospital with a severe pericardial effusion. That situation has really challenged me as an individual and changed my perspective on a lot of thing with regards to my life. After reflecting on everything yesterday and being in the building, I have decided that it’s time for me to being with the next chapter of my life.”

Willson, 31, said he does not know what he will do now after eight NFL seasons.

“Football is really all I know,” Willson said. “It’s all I’ve done for the last two decades. I’ll be honest: I have no idea what’s next at the moment. But whatever it is, you can be sure that I will bring a lot of energy to it.”

Wilson played seven seasons with the Seahawks. He also spent time with the Lions, Raiders and Ravens.

He finishes his career with 111 career receptions for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns.