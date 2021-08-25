Malik McDowell impressing the Browns

Getty Images

It has been more than four years since the Seahawks made Malik McDowell a second-round choice. It has been almost five years since McDowell played in an organized football game.

It appeared an ATV accident before his first training camp would end the career of McDowell.

But the defensive lineman signed with Cleveland this offseason, and he showed in his first career game action of any kind that the Browns might be onto something.

“He has been great,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said, via Andrew Gribble of the team website. “He has been great in the meeting rooms, around the building and out on the grass. He is in a really good place, works very hard and is very serious about his craft. I see him making strides every day working with Coach Kiff (defensive line coach Chris Kiffin) and working with (assistant defensive line) Coach (Jeremy) Garrett.”

McDowell played 25 snaps, mostly in the second half, and made five tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and two quarterback hits last week against the Giants. He has a big chance to impress again Sunday in Atlanta.

Then, the Browns have a decision to make on McDowell’s future. Even a spot on the practice squad would prove a victory for McDowell, whom most had written off after his accident and a series of missteps off the field.

“To see him out there making plays, his teammates were excited for him,” Stefanski said. “He continues to grind. He continues to work at this thing.

“He had worked really hard when we got him in the building in the spring. Obviously, had a couple of injuries that set him back but stayed into it with the walkthroughs and stayed into it in the meeting rooms. He is a guy who is really, really battling. He is working very, very hard as we get through this training camp.”