Packers place Devin Funchess on injured reserve

It looks like another lost season for Devin Funchess.

The Packers placed Funchess on injured reserve today, meaning his season is over unless he reaches an injury settlement and goes to another team.

Funchess missed the entire 2020 season after opting out because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he was lost for the season with a broken collarbone in Week One of 2019. It’s been a long time since he has played, and it may be a long time before he plays again. Funchess originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Panthers in 2015, but he didn’t live up to expectations in Carolina, and he may be nearing the end of the road.

The Packers also signed defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson and cornerback Stephen Denmark and released wide receiver Chris Blair.