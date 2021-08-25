Patriots trade Sony Michel to Rams

Getty Images

Sony Michel is heading west.

The Patriots have traded Michel to the Rams. The Rams are sending either 2022 fifth- and sixth-round draft picks or a 2022 compensatory fourth-round pick (if the Rams get one) to the Patriots in the deal, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Rams were in the market for a running back after they lost Cam Akers for the season to a torn Achilles tendon, then lost Darrell Henderson to a thumb injury. The Patriots were known to be open to trading one of their veteran running backs after drafting Rhamondre Stevenson this year, and Michel is the one.

New England selected Michel with the 31st overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He played well at times (including scoring the only touchdown in the Patriots’ Super Bowl win over the Rams) but the Patriots did not pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, signaling that he didn’t have much of a future in New England.

Now he’ll join a Rams offense that is expecting big things this year with the arrival of Matthew Stafford, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Michel jump into the starting lineup immediately.