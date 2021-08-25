Rams continue to disregard draft picks by trading for Sony Michel

Posted by Mike Florio on August 25, 2021, 10:01 AM EDT
Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

The Rams could be very good this year. They could get to the Super Bowl. They could win it.

The path became more difficult when running back Cam Akers, a potential breakout star for 2021, tore an Achilles tendon just before the start of training camp. The Rams didn’t declare an emergency at the time. They now have.

The trade for Patriots running back Sony Michel comes a little more than a month after coach Sean McVay said that the Rams would stick with the guys they have.

“We’ve got some young backs on our roster that I’m intrigued about seeing how they handle this opportunity,” McVay said in the aftermath of the Akers injury. “I don’t know that the veteran route is something that we’d rule out, but it’s not something we’re immediately looking to address right now.”

A serious foot injury to Raymond Calais and a thumb injury suffered more recently by new starter Darrell Henderson may have become the final straw for the Rams, when it comes to relying on the young players on the roster.

Surely, the trade for Michel (who rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl LIII against the Rams) didn’t happen overnight. Chances are that the conversations began not long after the Akers injury, that the Patriots set a price, and that the Rams balked at it. If so, the Rams (with the regular season looming) recently decided to finalize the deal and move on.

They’re giving up either a fifth- and sixth-round pick in 2022 or the compensatory fourth-rounder they’ll get for losing safety John Johnson in free agency. That seems like a lot to give up for a former Georgia tailback with multiple injuries including a potentially degenerative knee condition, especially given that the Rams aren’t very far removed in the grand scheme of things from escaping a contract with a former Georgia tailback with multiple injuries including a degenerative knee condition.

In the coming days, plenty of young and healthy and capable tailbacks will be available as rosters fall from 80 to 53. Other veterans can be had with no sacrifice of draft picks, like Frank Gore and Adrian Petersen. (Todd Gurley — the aforementioned other former Georgia tailback — also is available. But a reunion was always highly unlikely.)

As one league source put it, “Great trade for New England. The Rams hate to draft these days.”

Indeed they do. With no first-round pick next year or the year after, that compensatory fourth-rounder would have come in handy. Now, it’s being used on a running back who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, because he didn’t do enough in his first three seasons to get the Patriots to pick up the fifth-year option.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Rams continue to disregard draft picks by trading for Sony Michel

  1. They have it in their heads that they’re THIS close so they basically are all-in all the time. But it makes more sense now with Stafford than it did with Goff because they probably have a couple years with him and then that window is going to be closed.

  2. The Patriots we’re going to release Michel anyway. What are the Rams thinking? Trading for Michel makes no sense.

  3. You raise valid points . Seems to be an unnecessary waste of picks . I get they want a veteran back but unless they see something the rest of the NFL failed to see agree with you , they were as good or better options available without losing picks .

  4. The Rams are kind of all in this year, Silent Stan needs to sell those seat licenses. Without draft picks the Rams will have no cheap good labor for years to come to fill out the roster so they will have to spend what little they have on used up free agents that are slow and often injured to fill out the roster and pray Donald doesn’t start to slow down as he hits the NFL cliff age for players. A bad season with a team that should win the NFC West (SF two QB’s equals 0, Cliff will be fired by mid season and Seattle’s D sucks) will and low ticket sales will end it for McVay (his offense is figured out and using Goff as the scapegoat was awfully weak for bad play calling) and should end it for Snead but it won’t.

  6. Sony was a great get for Rams…. As a#1 back he’ll excel in their system & I hated to see him go this year…. It’s a long season & I’d of rather had him in the fold instead of Bolden but I guess it’s good to get something in return for his services…. I just hope Harris stays healthy & Stevenson is a quick study!!!!
    Go Pats!!!

  8. The Rams have realized that the draft is just lottery tickets. Trading lottery tickets for young productive vets is the bird in hand.

  9. Sony has much better upside than anyone else listed as options in this article. And he could be a long term cog in the wheel. I think it is a great trade for the Rams especially to patch a new hole.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.