Rams cut long snapper Steven Wirtel to make room for Sony Michel

Getty Images

The Rams acquired running back Sony Michel from the Patriots on Wednesday, requiring them to make a move to open up a roster spot. The team announced the corresponding move, waiving long snapper Steven Wirtel.

Wirtel was competing with Matthew Orzech for the job replacing Jake McQuaide as the long snapper. McQuaide followed former Rams special teams coach John Fassel to Dallas, signing as a free agent with the Cowboys this offseason.

The Rams signed Wirtel in February before McQuaide hit free agency.

Wirtel entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020, signing with the Lions. He was on and off the Lions’ practice squad last season.