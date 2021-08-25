Robby Anderson: The Panthers are who I want to be with for my future

USA TODAY Sports

Robby Anderson put together the most productive season of his career for the Panthers in 2020 and now he’s set to be with the team through 2023.

Anderson signed a two-year extension with a reported $20 million guaranteed on Tuesday. He said after the day’s practice that the Panthers have been a right fit for him.

“This is ideally [who] I want to be with for my future,” Anderson said, via Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer. “Since I came here it felt like I was finally in my dream.

“I feel the focus of the team, and what we’re working toward, I want to have that security to know I’m here for the long run, so I can commit to it fully. And the coaches, the organization, the city, I just genuinely love being here.”

Anderson had plenty of familiarity with the team’s staff, having played under head coach Matt Rhule and his position coach Frisman Jackson at Temple. Plus Anderson and quarterback Sam Darnold have built-in chemistry from their shared time with the Jets.

“Everything across the board was pretty much all check marks, not just the money part of it,” Anderson said.

Anderson was one of two Carolina receivers to eclipse 1,000 yards receiving last year, the other being D.J. Moore. Anderson set new career highs with 95 receptions and 1,096 yards. He had three touchdown receptions in 2020.