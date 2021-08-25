Robert Alford may be going on COVID reserve list, Cardinals re-sign Luq Barcoo

Getty Images

The Cardinals may be without cornerback Robert Alford for a bit.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that Alford may be going on the COVID-19 reserve list and that the team held him out of practice on Wednesday as a result. It’s not clear when the Cardinals will know whether or not Alford will be out of action for a longer stretch.

Guard Justin Pugh and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips are already on the list.

The Cardinals also brought cornerback Luq Barcoo back on Wednesday. They claimed him off of waivers last Friday, but waived him with a failed physical designation on Monday.