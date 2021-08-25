Rondale Moore pays Andy Lee to buy his college number

Getty Images

Cardinals rookie receiver Rondale Moore wore No. 4 at Purdue. When he arrived in Arizona as a second-round choice, Moore found No. 4 taken.

Veteran punter Andy Lee has worn No. 4 for 13 of his 17 NFL seasons, including the past two seasons in Arizona after wearing No. 2 in his first two seasons with the Cardinals.

So Moore selected No. 85.

But JoJo Ward‘s recent release opened up No. 14.

Lee told Moore he would switch to No. 14, allowing Moore to have No. 4. Lee, though, did receive compensation for the jersey change.

“He does not like spending money at all,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said of Moore, via Darren Urban of the team website. “So it hurt him. But he was very happy to get the number.”

Moore said earlier in camp he bought his mother a house.

“That’s about it,” Kingsbury said. “I don’t think he’s spent another dollar outside of that.”