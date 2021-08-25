Ronnie Stanley says he’ll be “full-go” for Ravens’ Week One game

Getty Images

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who hasn’t played since breaking and dislocating his ankle on November 1, says he’ll be ready to go when the regular season starts.

Stanley said he’ll be “full-go” for the Week One game against the Raiders on September 13, according to the Baltimore Sun.

“I think I’m just building up that flexibility,” Stanley said. “It’s just taking some time, but other than that, I feel really good. My technique feels good.”

The Ravens have made some changes to their offensive line since Stanley last played 10 months ago. Kevin Zeitler and Alejandro Villanueva came to town this offseason, and the left guard position remains in contention.

“Whoever I’m playing next to, we’re gonna figure it out and we’re gonna work through it,” Stanley said. “I’m happy I can still be there to help guide whoever’s playing.”

The last time he played a full season, in 2019, Stanley was a first-team All-Pro. If he’s all the way back to that level in Week One, the Ravens’ offensive line should be in great shape.