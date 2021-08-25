Seahawks activate Travis Homer from PUP list

Getty Images

Running back Travis Homer passed his physical and returned to practice with the team on Tuesday after missing the first four weeks of camp with a calf injury.

Homer, a sixth-round pick in 2019, has played in 25 games for the Seahawks over the last two seasons with one start. He also started two playoff games for the team as a rookie after a trio of running back injuries late in the regular season to Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise.

“I’m really excited about him coming back,” head coach Pete Carroll said. “He’s different than the other guys. He runs different. He’s got his own style. He’s really downhill. He’s really fast. Such a tough football player and special teams ans every aspect of our game, everything we ever asked of him he did really physically right. He gives you kind of a different mode, kind of. I’m anxious just to see if we can get him back in here and he can feel comfortable and get him through the week and see where he fits. We know that he can contribute to our team. We know he’s a good ballplayer. We love his toughness and all of the versatility that he brings. He’s a really good pass protector as well. He’s got a lot of positives so we’re just going to wait and see how he does and how he handles it.”

Homer returns to a crowded running back battle for Seattle. Carson and Penny are secure in their spots on the roster and Alex Collins and DeeJay Dallas have both had strong preseasons as well. While Homer has shown to be a capable backfield option too, he’s trying to play catch-up after missing a month of work. There may not be enough seats for all five backs when roster cuts come after this weekend.