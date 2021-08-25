Seahawks adding Mike Holmgren, Matt Hasselbeck to ring of honor

Getty Images

The coach and quarterback who got the Seahawks to Super Bowl XL will join the team’s ring of honor this season.

The Seahawks announced today that Mike Holmgren and Matt Hasselbeck will be added to the ring of honor.

Holmgren left the Packers in 1999 to become both head coach and general manager of the Seahawks. He coached the Seahawks for 10 seasons, making the playoffs six times and making the Super Bowl after the 2005 season.

Holmgren acquired Hasselbeck, who had been Brett Favre’s backup, in a trade with the Packers in 2001, and Hasselbeck remained in Seattle until 2010. He was a three-time Pro Bowler in Seattle. Hasselbeck will go into the ring of honor in a halftime ceremony during the October 25 game against the Saints, and Holmgren will go in the next week, at halftime of the October 31 game against the Jaguars.